Focused Wealth Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,390,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 33.4% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 15.8% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 17.7% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 36.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

NYSE:ES opened at $84.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ES. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.29.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.