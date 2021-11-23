Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 62.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,449 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 13.6% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAL stock opened at $39.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average is $42.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.90 and a beta of 1.30. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DAL. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

