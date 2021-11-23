Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $135,000 Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 501.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $107.30 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $107.29 and a twelve month high of $110.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

