Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 7,006 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEP. Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

AEP stock opened at $84.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.70 and its 200-day moving average is $85.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.32. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $91.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $537,999 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

