Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 29 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total transaction of $8,776,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total transaction of $139,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,386 shares of company stock valued at $501,771,069. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,941.57 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,857.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2,699.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

