24,000 Shares in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Purchased by BFT Financial Group LLC

BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTNB. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,306,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $599,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 388.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 524,574 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 333.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 609,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 468,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 18.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MTNB opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $231.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 2.21.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTNB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

