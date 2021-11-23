Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,476 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Square by 81.7% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,603,600,000 after buying an additional 998,909 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,130,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,528,000 after buying an additional 679,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Square by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,328,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,995,000 after buying an additional 450,306 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.49.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $211.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.49, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.36 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.86, for a total transaction of $1,009,766.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,286,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $2,337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,166 shares of company stock worth $23,269,558. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

