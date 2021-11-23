N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $241,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.2% during the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the third quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,364,000 after purchasing an additional 16,331 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK opened at $81.64 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $206.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.