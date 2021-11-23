Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $674,000 Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.18 and its 200-day moving average is $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLPI. UBS Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.