Analysts Set Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Target Price at C$21.88

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.88.

ARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective (up from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$16.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$15.90 and a 12 month high of C$22.28.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 1.2692405 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

