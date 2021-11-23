Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Receives $45.12 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.12.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMIGY shares. HSBC lowered shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:AMIGY opened at $39.89 on Friday. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $51.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average of $44.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $2.0939 per share. This represents a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $2.06.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.