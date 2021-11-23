sUSD Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One sUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $110.31 million and $13.40 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00046855 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.75 or 0.00233601 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00088357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

sUSD Profile

SUSD is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 110,184,990 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

