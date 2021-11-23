Komodo Price Reaches $0.96 (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Komodo has a total market cap of $123.70 million and $3.16 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00001689 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.33 or 0.00370128 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.13 or 0.00192034 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00100726 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002710 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 128,879,778 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

