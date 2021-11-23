Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Market Capitalization Hits $3.10 Million

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One Eterbase Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Eterbase Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00046855 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.75 or 0.00233601 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00088357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Coin Profile

Eterbase Coin (XBASE) is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 coins. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com . The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “ETERBASE is a cryptocurrency exchange platform with a focus on multi-asset support and regulatory compliance. As ETERBASE demonstrate, there is clearly an underserved market for a reliable cryptocurrency exchange with a robust operational and technological infrastructure on par with the large banks and Wall Street firms. ETERBASE have designed an exchange platform and membership protocol to accommodate a wide variety trading of needs, with the intention of solving a number of key problems and common annoyances affecting the quality of trading experience on the first wave of digital asset exchanges. “

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

