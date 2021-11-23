Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,649 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in IDACORP by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in IDACORP by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $109.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.10. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $110.21.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.03 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IDA. Bank of America raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.