359 Shares in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Acquired by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 16.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 36.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 170.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 11.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.69, for a total value of $1,420,370.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.76, for a total value of $665,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,476 shares of company stock valued at $47,864,847 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $649.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $623.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.89. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $283.92 and a 1-year high of $703.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 21.99, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. The business had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.36 earnings per share. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CACC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.80.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

