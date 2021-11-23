Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE ZH opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. Zhihu has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZH shares. Citigroup started coverage on Zhihu in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,155,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Zhihu by 947.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period. 12.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

