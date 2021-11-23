685 Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Bought by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $5,669,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 213,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 4.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $1,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $90.09 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.96 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.30.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

