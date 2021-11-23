Short Interest in Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Rises By 20.0%

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the October 14th total of 73,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 338,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In related news, Director James H. /Nj/ Williams sold 64,087 shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $71,777.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 84,087 shares of company stock worth $94,577 over the last three months. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 629.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 75,853 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 125.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 32.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN BDR opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.18. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Blonder Tongue Laboratories

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses.

