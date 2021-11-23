Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) Short Interest Update

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the October 14th total of 35,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 146,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $692,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,345,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $963,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Magnum Opus Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Magnum Opus Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91.

Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Magnum Opus Acquisition in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

About Magnum Opus Acquisition

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

