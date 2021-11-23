Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Short Interest Update

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the October 14th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 440,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CEQP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.89.

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average is $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.20). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -87.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 184.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 134.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

