Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys 3,293 Shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2021

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,089,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,225,000. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 672,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,435,000 after buying an additional 58,826 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 1,564.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 383,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after buying an additional 360,132 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DEED opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.95. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $26.59.

