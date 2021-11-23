Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 190,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,504,000 after acquiring an additional 37,101 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hess by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hess by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,234,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,318,000 after purchasing an additional 477,588 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Hess by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 219,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after purchasing an additional 24,390 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HES opened at $77.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.19 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.02. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $92.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

HES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hess from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on Hess from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hess from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.13.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

