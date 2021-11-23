Veriti Management LLC Buys 299 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.9% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.3% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 30,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

CPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

