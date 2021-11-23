IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,304 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.35.

EOG stock opened at $86.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.05 and a 1-year high of $98.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.59. The firm has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.03.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.