BFT Financial Group LLC Sells 2,989 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

BFT Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.07 and a 12 month high of $62.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

