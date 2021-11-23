Brokerages Set CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Target Price at $2.38

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CohBar in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

CohBar stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. CohBar has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that CohBar will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CohBar news, Director Misha Petkevich bought 167,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $96,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CohBar by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CohBar by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 21,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CohBar by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 18,063 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CohBar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CohBar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 6.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

