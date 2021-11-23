Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2021

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HESAY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of HESAY stock opened at $184.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.03. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $190.43.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Analyst Recommendations for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.