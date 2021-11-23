Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HESAY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of HESAY stock opened at $184.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.03. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $190.43.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

