Beazley (LON:BEZ) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Beazley (LON:BEZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Beazley from GBX 458 ($5.98) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Beazley from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Beazley from GBX 452 ($5.91) to GBX 473 ($6.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 429 ($5.60) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beazley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 438.70 ($5.73).

Beazley stock opened at GBX 411.90 ($5.38) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44. Beazley has a 12 month low of GBX 291.50 ($3.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 429.80 ($5.62). The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 395.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 364.48.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

