PCHAIN Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.44 Million (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One PCHAIN coin can now be bought for $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00046855 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.75 or 0.00233601 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00088357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

