Fundamenta Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 23rd. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fundamenta has a market cap of $320,578.44 and approximately $3,781.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000583 BTC on exchanges.

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00069991 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00073206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00090206 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,151.00 or 0.07304593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,814.19 or 0.99976918 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,401,853 coins and its circulating supply is 966,824 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

