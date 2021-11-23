Private Capital Group LLC Has $259,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 4.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Shares of SAP opened at $135.96 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $115.70 and a 52-week high of $151.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.20 and its 200-day moving average is $143.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $167.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

