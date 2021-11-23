Private Capital Group LLC Purchases 287 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 108.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on WBS shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.55.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $57.87 on Tuesday. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

