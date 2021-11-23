Private Capital Group LLC Has $340,000 Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 397,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,747 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $964,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total transaction of $6,959,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,394 shares of company stock valued at $9,700,301. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMCL. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $183.23 on Tuesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.94 and a 12-month high of $187.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 107.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.11 and a 200-day moving average of $154.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

