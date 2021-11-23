Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.56 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $202.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.64. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.28 and a 12-month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.