Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,349 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,665,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nucor by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after acquiring an additional 686,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,581,604,000 after acquiring an additional 661,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,162,000 after acquiring an additional 315,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.42.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $119.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.94 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.69%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

