IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $553,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $750,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $329.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $305.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $340.45.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

In other news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,382,419 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.65.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

