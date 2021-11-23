Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $132.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.52. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $135.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.75.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

