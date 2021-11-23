Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,199 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,206,000 after acquiring an additional 205,533 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Argus upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.

NYSE COP opened at $71.89 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.01. The stock has a market cap of $94.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

