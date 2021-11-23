Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHI opened at $100.17 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHI. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.86.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

