Arden Trust Co Buys 299 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Arden Trust Co lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,516 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 122.7% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 35,798 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 19,724 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 18,907 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TJX opened at $69.88 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.61 and a one year high of $76.94. The stock has a market cap of $84.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.36.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.05.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

