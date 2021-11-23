HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HRT. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

HireRight stock opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. HireRight has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $18.99.

