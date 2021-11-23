Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Short Interest Down 16.0% in October

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 202,300 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the October 14th total of 240,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
CSTR stock opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $492.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average is $21.27. Capstar Financial has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $23.00.
Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.21 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $52,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial during the second quarter valued at $450,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial during the second quarter valued at $274,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial during the second quarter valued at $410,000. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capstar Financial by 10.2% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 38,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capstar Financial during the first quarter valued at $663,000. Institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSTR shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.
Capstar Financial Company Profile
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.
