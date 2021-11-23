Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Short Interest Down 16.0% in October

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 202,300 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the October 14th total of 240,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CSTR stock opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $492.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average is $21.27. Capstar Financial has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $23.00.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.21 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $52,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial during the second quarter valued at $450,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial during the second quarter valued at $274,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial during the second quarter valued at $410,000. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capstar Financial by 10.2% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 38,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capstar Financial during the first quarter valued at $663,000. Institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSTR shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

