Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the October 14th total of 110,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49.2 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$204.00 to C$213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

Kinaxis stock opened at $172.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.26. Kinaxis has a one year low of $101.82 and a one year high of $180.40.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

