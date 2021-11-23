Seaport Research Partners Begins Coverage on Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Investment analysts at Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Research Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.91% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

