iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 771,100 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the October 14th total of 914,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 501,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $119.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.33. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $92.95 and a 1 year high of $124.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

