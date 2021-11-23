Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,005,650,000 after buying an additional 263,760 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,750,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,169,709,000 after buying an additional 206,018 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,078,000 after buying an additional 184,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $429,262,000 after purchasing an additional 155,637 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LH. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.15.

LH stock opened at $283.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $195.39 and a 1-year high of $309.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.29. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

