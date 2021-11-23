Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,331,000 after purchasing an additional 73,134 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 609.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 734,964 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 574,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 498,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cleveland Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.09.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $411.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $382.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $258.00 and a one year high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

