Sphinx Trading LP Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 29,098 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $5,085,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.2% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IBM opened at $116.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.95. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.19 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.43.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

