REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Receives $16.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REVG shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73. REV Group has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.40 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that REV Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. REV Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Bamatter purchased 50,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $758,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the second quarter valued at $706,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the second quarter valued at $353,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the second quarter valued at $3,773,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in REV Group in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in REV Group in the second quarter worth about $1,225,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

